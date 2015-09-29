BRIEF-Zephyro FY net profit jumps to EUR 13.3 mln
* Reported on Wednesday FY revenue 94.6 million euros ($101.73 million) versus proforma 102.0 million euros a year ago
Sept 29 Magnolia Bostad AB :
* Said on Monday acquires land area in Karlstad from Karlstadhus AB to build in total about 300 homes
* Signs agreement on sale of about 200 of the homes, which will be leased as rental apartments with an area of about 12,000 square meters
* Total property value would be 360 million Swedish crowns ($42.67 million)
* Construction is expected to start in Q1 2016 with estimated move-in during H1 2017
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 8.4361 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Reported on Wednesday FY revenue 94.6 million euros ($101.73 million) versus proforma 102.0 million euros a year ago
LONDON, March 30 European shares struggled for direction in early deals on Thursday as investors mulled implications of Britain formally beginning the process of leaving the European Union the day before.