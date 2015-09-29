Sept 29 SARE SA :

* Said on Monday that it submitted motion to the Polish Financial Supervision Authority (KNF) for approval of its prospectus

* The prospectus concerns listing of SARE's series A, B, C shares and rights on series C shares on main market of the Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE)

* Under the offer plans to list no more than 543,478 series C shares on main market of WSE

