UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 29HWA AG :
* Said on Monday H1 sales came to 37.0 million euros ($41.7 million) versus 37.9 million euros year ago
* H1 EBIT improved to 1.9 million euros from 0.9 million euros year ago
* H1 net earnings increased to 1.2 million euros from 0.5 million euros year ago
* Sees expectations for FY 2015 as a whole to be fulfilled, and plans forecast sales and revenues higher than FY 2014
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8867 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.