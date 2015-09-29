UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 29 Moss Bros Group
* H1 pretax profit from continuing operations 2.8 million stg
* H1 sales rose 10 percent to 61.3 million stg
* Interim dividend up 5.9 percent to 1.8 penceper share
* H1 like for like retail sales were up 9.7%, including e-commerce sales up 55%; like for like hire sales were up 9.8%
* Trading in 8 weeks to 26 september 2015 has been very encouraging with like for like sales up 10.4 percent
* Robin piggott, finance director, has notified board of his intention to retire at company's AGM on 20 may 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.