BRIEF-Unimicron Technology to pay cash dividends of T$ 0.3 per share for 2016
* Says it will use undistributed profit to pay cash dividends of T$ 0.3 per share to shareholders for 2016
Sept 29 Leone Film Group SpA :
* Reported on Monday H1 net profit of 0.5 million euros ($563,550.00) versus 1.2 million euros a year ago
* H1 turnover of 7.3 million euros versus 11.3 million euros a year ago
* Co-CEOs Andrea Leone and Raffaela Leone confirm the FY 2015 income targets of the industrial plan
