UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 29 BayWa AG :
* Said od Monday sells Pingewood solar farm, close to the town of Reading in Berkshire, England
* Sells solar farm to SUSI Renewable Energy Fund II
* Sale was closed on Sept. 24
* BayWa r.e. continues to be responsible for the plant's technical operations and management
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.