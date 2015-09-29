Sept 29 Warsaw-listed property developer GTC
:
* Commercial real estate developer Globe Trade Center (GTC)
said on Tuesday its shareholders subscribed for all of the 108.9
million shares in its rights issue.
* Total demand stood at over 146 million shares, GTC said in
a statement, over 34 percent more than the number of shares on
offer.
* Earlier this month, GTC set the price in its rights issue
at 5.47 zlotys per share, valuing the issue at 596 million
zlotys ($157.7 million), below the current market price of 6.16
zlotys per share.
* Since the beginning of the year GTC market value rose by
almost 17 percent to $576 million.
($1 = 3.7785 zlotys)
(Reporting by Wiktor Szary; Editing by Marcin Goclowski)