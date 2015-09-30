(Adds reported date)

Sept 30 Boyner Perakende ve Tekstil Yatirimlari :

* Reported on Tuesday that increases stake in Boyner Buyuk Magazacilik to 97.07 pct from 96.58 pct

* As a result of acquisition company becomes controlling shareholder of Boyner Buyuk Magazacilik and decides to squeeze out remaining shares

* Boyner Buyuk Magazacilik shareholders will exercise their exit rights according to comparison of arithmetical average of share prices for last 30 days of 4.91 lira ($1.62), last 6 months of 5.70 lira, last 1 year of 5.55 lira and last 5 years of 4.81 lira

