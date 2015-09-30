Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Sept 30 CPI SA :
* Announced on Sept. 29, 2015, FY 2014 turnover at 14.57 million euros versus 14.28 million euros ($16.06 million) year ago
* FY 2014 net profit at 27,853 euros versus 114,814 euros year ago
* FY 2014 EBITDA at 0.90 million euros versus 1.07 million euros year ago
* Net cash on June 30, 2015 at 0.50 million euros versus 0.10 million euros year ago
Source text: bit.ly/1L3mA3d
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8894 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order