Sept 30 PZ Cormay SA :

* Said on Tuesday that a fund, TOTAL FIZ, managed by IPOPEMA TFI SA raised its direct and indirect stake in the company to 22.96 percent from 16.36 percent

* TOTAL FIZ acquired PZ Cormay's shares under the closed subscription via exercise of pre-emptive rights on series K shares

