Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Sept 30 Temenos Group AG :
* Said on Tuesday H1 revenue $229.1 million versus $221.8 million year ago
* H1 operating profit $16.6 million versus $37.3 million year ago
* H1 net profit $7.5 mln versus $26.0 million year ago
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order