Sept 30 Inno-Gene SA :

* Said on Tuesday that it acquired 5 shares in Central Europe Genomic Centere sp. z o.o. for 200,000 zlotys ($53,074)

* The transaction took place as first stage of the investment agreement with International Technology Ventures, LLC concerning the creation of whole-genomic DNA research center in Poland

* Company announced the investment agreement on Sept. 9

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

($1 = 3.7683 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)