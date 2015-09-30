BRIEF-Haisco Pharmaceutical Group to sell unit to unit for 100 mln yuan
* Says it will sell 100 percent stake in a Shenyang pharmaceutical unit to another unit, for 100 million yuan
Sept 30 Inno-Gene SA :
* Said on Tuesday that it acquired 5 shares in Central Europe Genomic Centere sp. z o.o. for 200,000 zlotys ($53,074)
* The transaction took place as first stage of the investment agreement with International Technology Ventures, LLC concerning the creation of whole-genomic DNA research center in Poland
* Company announced the investment agreement on Sept. 9
($1 = 3.7683 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Trading in shares of company on Stock Exchange will be suspended with effect from 9:00 a.m. On 3 April 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: