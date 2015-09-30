Sept 30 Otrs AG :

* H1 revenue up 21.8 percent at 2.940 million euros ($3.30 million) (previuos year: 2.413 million euros)

* H1 EBITDA up at 63,000 euros (previous year: 19,000 euros)

* Outlook 2015: total revenue in 2015 of more than 6.0 million euros with a positive result above the previous year

* H1 annual result improved to plus 2,000 euros compared to minus 33,000 euros year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8916 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)