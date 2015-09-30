BRIEF-Peace Living completes 83,800 shares' buy-back
* Says it completes repurchase of 83,800 shares of common stock at 62.9 million yen in March, as result of 10.7 percent stake of shares(85,000 shares)' buy-back plan disclosed on Feb. 20
ASTANA, Sept 30 Kazakhstan's state-owned oil and gas company KazMunaiGas wants to raise $1.5-$2 billion via 3-year deals under which it gets advance payments for crude shipments, the firm's deputy head, Daniyar Berlibayev, told reporters on Wednesday.
He said KazMunaiGas plans to hold the first such tender by the end of the year. The company has been looking to secure long-term funding amid a backdrop of low oil prices. (Reporting by Maria Gordeyeva, Alla Afanasyeva and Katya Golubkova; Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Andrew Osborn)
* Says it completes repurchase of 83,800 shares of common stock at 62.9 million yen in March, as result of 10.7 percent stake of shares(85,000 shares)' buy-back plan disclosed on Feb. 20
* Trading in shares of Winfull Group Holdings Limited will be halted at 9:00 a.m. On 3/4/2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: