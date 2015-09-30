UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 30 Kofola S.A.
* Kofola's new holding company Kofola Ceskoslovensko says board intends recommending payout ratio of around 30 percent of consolidated annual net profit for 2015 and future -prospectus to Prague listing
* Kofola Ceskoslovensko says, due to reorganisation, dividend for 2015 could be lower than declared 30 percent ratio -prospectus
* For more on Prague listing: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.