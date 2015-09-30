BRIEF-Sre Group announces disposal of property
* Seller entered into sale and purchase agreements with china minsheng, controlling shareholder of company
Sept 30 Eurazeo :
* Has announced the acquisition, through Eurazeo Croissance, of a minority investment in PeopleDoc
* Eurazeo Croissance invested $19 million of the $28 million share capital along with the company's existing investors Accel Partners, Kernel Investissements and Alven Capital Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Seller entered into sale and purchase agreements with china minsheng, controlling shareholder of company
* Wanda europe and purchaser agreed in writing on 31 march 2017 to extend date of completion to 1 June 2017