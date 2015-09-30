Sept 30 Eurazeo :

* Has announced the acquisition, through Eurazeo Croissance, of a minority investment in PeopleDoc

* Eurazeo Croissance invested $19 million of the $28 million share capital along with the company's existing investors Accel Partners, Kernel Investissements and Alven Capital Source text for Eikon:

