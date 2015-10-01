BRIEF-Enerchina Holdings Sam Nickolas David Hing Cheong resigned as CEO
* Sam Nickolas David Hing Cheong has resigned from his position as Chief Executive Officer
Oct 1Orava Asuntorahasto Oyj :
* Signed on Wednesday a binding agreement to acquire 42 apartments from YIT Rakennus Oy for a debt-free purchase price of 10.3 million euros ($11.5 million)
* Also signed conditional agreements to sell five lots for a price of 2.6 million euros
* Says combined impact of the transactions and the change in the fair value of investment properties in July-August are estimated to be over 2 million euros for the third quarter result
Source text: bit.ly/1KNtxE2

($1 = 0.8972 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* In March 2017, group achieved contracted sales of approximately rmb13,016 million
* Chubb Ltd says expanded its global clinical trial liability insurance coverage for institutional research organizations