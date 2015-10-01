UPDATE 1-German billionaire readies sale of skin patch maker LTS - sources
* LTS was valued at 1.2 bln euros in 2014 deal (Adds details on LTS's business, rivals, potential buyers, owners' previous attempt to sell)
Oct. 1 Euroespes SA :
* Said on Wednesday H1 revenue 1.1 million euros ($1.2 million) versus 1.1 million euros year ago
* H1 EBITDA 191,000 euros versus 134,000 euros year ago
* H1 profit before tax 24,000 euros versus 20,000 euros year ago
April 6 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1400 GMT on Thursday: