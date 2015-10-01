Oct 1 Investeringsselskabet af 1. september 2015 :

* Said on Wednesday that according to preliminary results of Hellerup Finans A/S tender offer, Hellerup Finans has received acceptances from shareholders representing 2.01 pct of shares and votes in Investeringsselskabet

* If final result will confirm such outcome of the offer, condition no. 2 of the tender offer on reaching more than 50.01 pct of the voting rights in Investeringsselskabet will not be met

* This would mean that tender offer is annulled

* Final results will be announced on Oct. 5

