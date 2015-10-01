BRIEF-Enerchina Holdings Sam Nickolas David Hing Cheong resigned as CEO
* Sam Nickolas David Hing Cheong has resigned from his position as Chief Executive Officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 1SE Swiss Estates AG :
* Said on Wednesday H1 operating profit of 1.495 million Swiss francs ($1.53 million) (previous year: 556,000 francs)
* H1 pre-tax profit of 372,000 francs (previous year: 523,000 francs) and H1 net profit to 367,000 francs (previous year: 367,000 francs)
($1 = 0.9763 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* In March 2017, group achieved contracted sales of approximately rmb13,016 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Chubb Ltd says expanded its global clinical trial liability insurance coverage for institutional research organizations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: