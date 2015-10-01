Oct 1SE Swiss Estates AG :

* Said on Wednesday H1 operating profit of 1.495 million Swiss francs ($1.53 million) (previous year: 556,000 francs)

* H1 pre-tax profit of 372,000 francs (previous year: 523,000 francs) and H1 net profit to 367,000 francs (previous year: 367,000 francs)

($1 = 0.9763 Swiss francs)