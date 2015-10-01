BRIEF-Enerchina Holdings Sam Nickolas David Hing Cheong resigned as CEO
* Sam Nickolas David Hing Cheong has resigned from his position as Chief Executive Officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 1Tatfondbank :
* Said on Wednesday it completed placement of 400 million shares at the price of 10 roubles a share
* In the course of the placement it signed a deal that 217.7 million shares will be acquired by Generating company OJSC for 2.18 billion roubles ($33.37 million)
* Also, 125.99 million shares will be acquired by Mortgage agency of the Republic of Tatarstan OJSC for 1.26 billion roubles
Source text - bit.ly/1iNc84K
Further company coverage:
($1 = 65.3318 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Sam Nickolas David Hing Cheong has resigned from his position as Chief Executive Officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* In March 2017, group achieved contracted sales of approximately rmb13,016 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Chubb Ltd says expanded its global clinical trial liability insurance coverage for institutional research organizations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: