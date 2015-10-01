Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Oct. 1 Masmovil Ibercom SA :
* Reported on Wednesday H1 revenue of 59.0 million euros ($65.8 million) versus 12.1 million euros year ago
* H1 EBITDA 2.8 million euros versus 1.2 million euros year ago
* H1 net profit 290,000 euros versus 586,000 euros year ago
* Expects FY 2015 revenue of 146.3 million euros and FY 2015 EBITDA of 11.5 million euros, assuming the consolidation of Neo and Youmobile as of Jan. 1
Source text: bit.ly/1MIgg0g
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8973 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)