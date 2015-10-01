Oct 1 Artnews SA :

* Said on Wednesday that Artnews, its unit ARTnews LTD and its shareholder Skate Capital Corp executed a deal with a client interested in obtaining a loan in exchange for a pledge of works of art through Skate's Art Finance Center run by ARTnews LTD

* Under the agreement, the company, ARTnews LTD and Skate Capital Corp have valuated the arts collection, as well as prepared and verified the documentation related to the carrying out of the transaction

* Artnews's remuneration was set at 5 percent of the sum of loans totaling $2.5 million

* Remuneration includes also remuneration of ARTnews LTD and Skate Capital Corp, thus the total income of the company amounts to $100,000

