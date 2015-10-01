BRIEF-Allgeier says is negotiating with Ciber insolvency administrator
* Is negotiating with Ciber insolvency administrator about continuing the business of German Ciber companies
Oct 1 Artnews SA :
* Said on Wednesday that Artnews, its unit ARTnews LTD and its shareholder Skate Capital Corp executed a deal with a client interested in obtaining a loan in exchange for a pledge of works of art through Skate's Art Finance Center run by ARTnews LTD
* Under the agreement, the company, ARTnews LTD and Skate Capital Corp have valuated the arts collection, as well as prepared and verified the documentation related to the carrying out of the transaction
* Artnews's remuneration was set at 5 percent of the sum of loans totaling $2.5 million
* Remuneration includes also remuneration of ARTnews LTD and Skate Capital Corp, thus the total income of the company amounts to $100,000
LAGOS, April 6 Nigeria's Union Bank plans to raise funds this year to boost its capital adequacy and tap opportunities to lend to agri-business focused on the domestic economy, its chief executive said on Thursday.
April 6 Quality And Reliability SA: * Proposes no dividend for FY 2016 Source text: http://bit.ly/2o1qvXz Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)