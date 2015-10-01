BRIEF-Enerchina Holdings Sam Nickolas David Hing Cheong resigned as CEO
* Sam Nickolas David Hing Cheong has resigned from his position as Chief Executive Officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct. 1 Obsido SOCIMI SA :
* Said on Wednesday H1 operating result of negative 9,470 euros ($10,561)
* H1 net loss 10,043 euros
Source text: bit.ly/1KT5zoT
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8967 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Sam Nickolas David Hing Cheong has resigned from his position as Chief Executive Officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* In March 2017, group achieved contracted sales of approximately rmb13,016 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Chubb Ltd says expanded its global clinical trial liability insurance coverage for institutional research organizations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: