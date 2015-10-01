Oct 1 Makora Krosnienska Huta Szkla SA (Makora KHS) :

* Said on Wednesday that on Sept. 28 it signed an agreement for cooperation and joining the US-based Luna Capital LLC

* Joined the partnership by paying the contribution of 1.0 million zlotys ($263,100)

* Luna Capital LLC is an investment fund which in its portfolio holds investments in e-commerce and renewable energy sources worth over 20 million zlotys

* Joining the company Luna Capital LLC is in line with the company's strategy of transformation of Makora KHS in an investment vehicle focused on companies engaged in unconventional power sources technology

