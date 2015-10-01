Oct 1 Hawe SA :

* Said on Wednesday that on Sept. 30 the standstill agreement with its creditors, signed on Sept. 14 [ID: nFWN11L017], has expired

* Despite the agreement has not been prolonged, the company continues negotiations with Agencja Rozwoju Przemyslu SA and Alior Bank SA

* The parties agreed basic terms of the agreement and set the date of signing a term sheet for this agreement at Oct. 5

