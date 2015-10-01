Oct. 1 Merlin Properties SOCIMI SA :

* Says since June it has acquired a complex with three logistics assets in Cabanillas (Guadalajara) for 46.6 million euros ($52.0 million), Cross Docking logistics platform in Getafe, Madrid for 11 million euros and two logistics assets in Gavilanes, Getafe for 28.1 million euros

* In July, the company acquired a land plot in the A-1 corridor of Madrid zoned for office use

* On Sept. 30 the company acquired Obraser SA which owns a 50 percent stake in Arturo Soria shopping center for 34.8 million euros

* Testa Inmuebles en Renta SA and its unit Testa Residencial SLU have refinanced a 53.2 million euros loan with ING Bank NV, Sucursal en Espana, with a term of 5 years, bullet repayment upon maturity and a total all-in cost below 2 percent

($1 = 0.8962 euros)