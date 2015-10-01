BRIEF-Fullshare Holdings says unit, investor and general partner enters limited partnership agreement
* Fullshare Lp (a wholly-owned subsidiary of company), investor and general partner entered into limited partnership agreement
October 1Institut Regional de Developpement de la Region Nord Pas de Calais SA :
* Reported on Wednesday, H1 revenue of 8.0 million euros ($8.9 million) vs 7.6 million euros a year ago
* H1 operating income of 4.2 million euros vs 3.8 million euros a year ago
* H1 net income of 2.0 million euros vs 1.8 million euros a year ago
Source text: bit.ly/1N3UrLL
($1 = 0.8969 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW YORK, April 6 The Federal Reserve's bond holdings could drop to about $2.8 trillion by the end of 2021, the New York Fed said on Thursday in a projection that saw the portfolio reach a "normalized" state a bit earlier and with some $600 billion more assets than in a year-ago estimate.
LAGOS, April 6 Nigeria's Union Bank plans to raise funds this year to boost its capital adequacy and tap opportunities to lend to agri-business focused on the domestic economy, its chief executive said on Thursday.