UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 1 Volkswagen Ag
* Volkswagen says almost 80,000 vehicles in Ireland affected by emissions software at centre of emissions scandal
* Volkswagen Ireland says affected customers will be contacted to get their vehicles corrected in the near future Further company coverage: (Reporting By Conor Humphries)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources