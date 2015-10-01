LONDON Oct 1 Britain's financial regulator last
week failed to reach a decision on key aspects of the
compensation Britain's banks will potentially have to pay
customers, meaning guidance is unlikely until late this month,
industry sources said.
The Financial Conduct Authority's (FCA) board met last
Friday to assess whether there should be a "cut-off" date for
when consumers mis-sold insurance policies could make a claim,
and also the consequence for the industry of a landmark legal
ruling by the Supreme Court last year.
Each decision could cost banks billions of pounds more in
compensation.
The FCA board did not finalise what to do at the board
meeting, the two industry sources said. One of the sources said
that means a decision will not come until after the next board
meeting at the end of October.
The regulator had said it would give guidance on both issues
by the end of the summer.
The FCA declined to comment.
The sources said they did not know why the FCA board was
undecided, nor whether it was due to disagreement on setting a
deadline for PPI claims or on the related issue of how it should
apply the legal ruling from the Supreme Court on commission
payments.
The FCA is assessing whether to impose a deadline for when
customers can claim compensation on mis-sold payment protection
insurance (PPI) policies.
Banks, including Lloyds and Barclays, have
already set aside more than 28 billion pounds ($42 billion) to
compensate people who bought PPI policies, which were supposed
to protect borrowers in the event of sickness or unemployment
but were often sold to people who would have been ineligible to
claim. Banks are keen for a 'time bar' to be placed on claims.
The FCA's board also assessed a decision by Britain's
Supreme Court last November, which said a loans company broke
consumer protection rules by failing to tell a customer a PPI
policy included a big commission charge. The case was brought by
widowed college lecturer Susan Plevin, and has become known as
the Plevin case.
If the Plevin ruling is applied to commission charges on PPI
and other banking products, banks could face a compensation bill
of up to 33 billion pounds, research firm Autonomous said in
July.
Banks have said they could suffer "material" losses if the
regulator allows the Plevin ruling to be applied widely.
