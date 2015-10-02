BRIEF-Kuwait's Al Mal Investment Company posts FY loss
* FY net loss 18.3 million dinars versus profit of 6.3 million dinars year ago
Oct 2 Akelius Residential Property publ AB :
* Said on Thursday, had agreed to sell ten properties in Augsburg, Bonn, Erlangen, Nuremberg, Regensburg, Stuttgart
* The price 1.40 billion Swedish crowns ($167.0 million), 22,200 crowns per square meter, is 37 pct higher than the book value at mid-year
($1 = 8.3819 Swedish crowns)
* Board recommends cash dividend of 10 percent for year 2016