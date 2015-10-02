BRIEF-CHC Group successfully emerges from court-supervised restructuring
Oct 2 Budopol Wroclaw SA w upadlosci ukladowej :
* Said on Thursday that on Sept. 30 it submitted to court in Wroclaw updated arrangement with creditors proposal including a change of IV creditors group
* Under the current proposal, the company plans to finance its debts towards IV group of creditors with proceeds from conversion of series K warrants to its series K shares
* On Sept. 30, it signed a deal with investor, GREENLAST CONSULTING Ltd, to obtain financing of at least 1 million zlotys ($263,144) by the company in exchanges for the company's 100 million series K warrants entitling for series K shares
($1 = 3.8002 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
