Oct 2 Vincenzo Zucchi SpA :

* Reported on Thursday that the court of Busto Arsizio gave its authorization to accept the offer of PHI Asset Management Partners, SGECR, S.A. (PHI) to buy stake in Mascioni SpA

* Under the offer PHI to proceed directly or indirectly to acquire entire stake in Mascioni held by Vincenzo Zucchi for 150,000 euros ($167,535) of which 100,000 euros will be granted to advisor as success fee

* The net consideration after advisor's share corresponds to the fair value of shareholding in Mascioni

* PHI commits to support Mascioni's composition with creditors by subscribing its possible capital increase to ensure that Mascioni will waive 500,000 euros of debt that Vincenzo Zucchi owns it

* PHI is a fund specializing acquisition of troubled companies with headquarters in Madrid, Spain

