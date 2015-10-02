BRIEF-Kuwait's Al Mal Investment Company posts FY loss
* FY net loss 18.3 million dinars versus profit of 6.3 million dinars year ago
Oct 2 Altus Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych SA (ALTUS TFI) :
* Said on Thursday that on Sept. 30 it completed its share repurchase program
* It bought-back 3.61 percent of its share capital at 15 zloty ($4.0)per share
* Currently it holds 3,738,946 own shares representing 6.24 percent stake
($1 = 3.8017 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Board recommends cash dividend of 10 percent for year 2016