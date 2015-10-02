Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Oct 2 Verbicom SA :
* Said on Thursday that its unit, Versim SA, received order for delivery of IT hardware for a hospital
* The value of the order exceeds 320,000 zlotys ($84,164)
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.8021 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order