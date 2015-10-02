Oct 2 4fun Media SA :

* Said on Thursday that on Oct.1 it acquired 12,862,500 series D shares in Screen Network SA from Nova Group (Cyprus) Limited

* The price of acquisition of 60 percent stake in Screen Network SA was 6.9 million zlotys ($1.8 million)

* The minority shareholders of Screen Network SA are Janusz Malinowski, IQ Venture Capital SA and Opoka V FIZ Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 3.8030 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)