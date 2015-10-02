BRIEF-Kuwait's Al Mal Investment Company posts FY loss
* FY net loss 18.3 million dinars versus profit of 6.3 million dinars year ago
Oct 2 IndygoTech Minerals SA :
* Said on Thursday that its shareholders resolved to raise the company's capital via private issue of up to 11,489,197 series J shares at issue price of 0.90 zloty each
* Series J shares will be offered via private subscription
* The proceeds from series J shares offer will be allocated to investment projects, in particular Baltic Ceramics Investments and Electroceramics, that are also portfolio companies of IndygoTech Minerals


($1 = 3.8004 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Board recommends cash dividend of 10 percent for year 2016