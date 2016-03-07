UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
** Africa focused low-cost airline Fastjet Plc at its lowest level ever after saying its results for the year would be well below market expectations
** Tanzania-based airline's shares down as much 45 pct; trims some losses, last down 35.3 pct
Fastjet said it no longer expected to be cash flow positive in 2016, citing challenging conditions in the domestic aviation market.
** Stock worst performer on FTSE InTl-AIM Share Index ; highest single day drop in over 8 yrs
** Liberum, in a note, says that co might consider fundraising to provide additional headroom; keep recommendation and PT "under review"
** Up to Friday's close, stock down about 46 pct in the last 12 months (Reuters Messaging: rahul.b.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.