March 8 Ruch Chorzow SA :

* Said on Monday that AMG Silesia Sp. z o.o. acquired 11.9 pct stake in the company on Feb. 19

* AMG Silesia bought 3 mln shares of the company for 0.6 million zlotys ($152,500) from 4 Energy S.A.

* AMG Silesia increased its stake in the company to 23.1 pct from 11.2 pct

* Ruch Chorzow's chairman of the supervisory board is also AMG Silesia's CEO

($1 = 3.9352 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)