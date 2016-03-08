UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 8 Ruch Chorzow SA :
* Said on Monday that AMG Silesia Sp. z o.o. acquired 11.9 pct stake in the company on Feb. 19
* AMG Silesia bought 3 mln shares of the company for 0.6 million zlotys ($152,500) from 4 Energy S.A.
* AMG Silesia increased its stake in the company to 23.1 pct from 11.2 pct
* Ruch Chorzow's chairman of the supervisory board is also AMG Silesia's CEO
Source text for Eikon: and
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.9352 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.