JERUSALEM, March 8 Bank Haopalim,
Israel's largest lender, said on Tuesday it plans to raise 2.5
billion shekels ($640 million) in a bond offering to
institutional investors.
The bank initially planned to sell 2 billion shekels of
bonds but said it has received strong demand from institutions
in the tender.
Standard & Poor's Maalot rated the bonds "AAA" and Midroog,
the Israeli affiliate of Moody's Investors Service, rated them
"Aaa" - but the ratings are only for an amount up until 2
billion shekels.
Haopalim said it had requested the agencies for ratings up
to 3 billion shekels.
Later this week, Hapoalim plans to sell the bonds, which are
inflation-linked and will pay annual interest of 5 percent, to
the public. The principal will be paid between 2021 and 2023.
($1 = 3.9086 shekels)
