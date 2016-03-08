March 8 Platynowe Inwestycje SA :
* Said on Monday that its shareholders resolved to lover the
company's capital by 13.7 million zlotys ($3.5 million) via
reduction of nominal value of the company's shares to 0.10 zloty
per share from 7.5 zloty per share
* 13.7 million zlotys from the reduction of capital will be
allocated as reserve capital to cover loses
* Resolves to repeal resolutions number 8 and 9 form Sept.
25, 2015 on authorization of management to raise company's
capital and issue of series G shares
* Resolves to repeal resolutions number 2 and 3 form Oct.
23, 2015 on change of privileged series A1 shares into ordinary
A1 shares
* Resolves to repeal resolution number 5 from Dec. 2, 2015
on authorization of management to conduct share buyback
