UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 9 Hunter Douglas NV :
* Q4 total net profit $47.8 million (per share 1.26 euros), compared with $27.3 million in Q4 2014 (per share 0.63 euros)
* Q4 sales were $641 million, 6 pct lower than $682 million in the same period of 2014
* Proposes a dividend for 2015 of 1.50 euro per common share, compared with 1.35 euro last year
* Q4 EBITDA: $ 100.3 million, compared with $ 77.3 million in Q4 2014
* Expects slow growth in the U.S., stable economic conditions in Europe and continued difficult conditions in Asia and Latin America Source text: bit.ly/1RzjdQS Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.