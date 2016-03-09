BRIEF-Walmart in advanced talks to acquire online men’s retailer Bonobos - Recode
* Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire online men’s retailer Bonobos - Recode, citing sources Source text : http://bit.ly/2pjNhu4 Further company coverage:
March 9 Deutsche Post
* CEO- no plans for m&a right now, may do minor buys in future
* Asked about Amazon, Deutsche Post CEO says others trying to gain foothold shows appeal of market
* Deutsche Post CFO reiterates freight division not for sale as a whole; indian blue dart also not for sale Further company coverage: (Reporting by Frankfurt Newsroom)
* Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire online men’s retailer Bonobos - Recode, citing sources Source text : http://bit.ly/2pjNhu4 Further company coverage:
AMSTERDAM, April 14 Fiat Chrysler Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne rowed back on his search for a merger on Friday, saying the car maker was not in a position to seek deals for now and would focus instead on following its business plan.