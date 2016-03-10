March 10 Kardex AG :
* Board of Directors now wants to effect the complete
separation between strategic and operative management again
* Function of the Executive Director will be dissolved as of
the General Meeting, but continuity will still be ensured
* Felix Thöni will become acting Vice Chairman of the Board
of Directors
* Jens Fankhänel, Divisional Manager of Kardex Remstar since
2011, is additionally taking over responsibility as CEO of the
Kardex Group as of May 1
* Thomas Reist, formerly Head of Finance & Controlling for
the holding company, will be appointed as CFO of the Kardex
Group as of May 1
