BRIEF-Muthoot Capital Services to consider bonus issue
* Says board to consider bonus issue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 9 Euronext NV :
* Announces yearly review of the AEX, AMX and AScX indices
* ABN Amro and SBM Offshore to be included in the AEX index
* Delta Lloyd and OCI to be romeved from the AEX index
* Delta Lloyd, Intertrust, OCI and Warehouses De Pauw to be included in the AMX index
* Binckbank, Fagron and SBM Offshore to be removed from the AMX index
* Binckbank, Fagron, Probiodrug and Van Lanschot to be included in the AScX index
* Esperite and Holland Colours to be removed from the AScX index
* Changes will be effective as of March 21, 2016 Source text: bit.ly/1QNMZS2 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says board to consider bonus issue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 12 Gulf Investment Services Holding Co Saog