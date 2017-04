March 10Black Pearl SA :

* Said on Wednesday that it acquired 76.44 percent stake in ECO MILAN Sp. z o.o. for 6.6 million zlotys ($1.7 million)

* ECO MILAN is engaged in 40 million zloty project of constructing residential buildings in Milanowek, Poland

($1 = 3.9276 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)