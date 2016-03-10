10.března Fortuna Entertainment Group Nv

* says will propose that no dividend will be paid in 2016 and 2017, the betting company will then announce a general dividend policy at the end of 2017

* Full-year 2015 profit grew 22.5 percent to 19.5 million euros

* Gross wins grew 11.2 percent to 147.4 million euros, EBITDA core profit declined 2.1 percent to 27.2 million euros