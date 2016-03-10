March 10 Cinemedia AG :

* Said on Wednesday FY prelim total output 8.752 million euros ($9.61 million) about at the level of the previous year (8.882 million euros)

* FY prelim EBIT -156,000 euros about at the level of the previous year (-150,000 euros), thus meeting the expectations of the board of directors

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

($1 = 0.9109 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)