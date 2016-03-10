BRIEF-Oman's Gulf Investment Services posts Q1 loss
March 10 Private Equity Managers (PEM) :
* Said on Wednesday that it reported FY 2015 revenue of 80.0 million zlotys ($20.3 million) versus 54.1 million zlotys a year ago
* FY 2015 operating profit was 45.4 million zlotys versus 42.8 million zlotys a year ago
* FY 2015 net profit was 50.0 million zlotys versus 36.8 million zlotys a year ago
($1 = 3.9356 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
