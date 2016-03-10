UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 10 Colcom Holdings Ltd :
* Revenue of $30.6 million for HY ended Dec 31, 2015
* Headline earnings per share of 1.70 US cents for HY ended Dec 31, 2015
* HY profit before tax of $3.8 mln Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.